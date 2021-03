CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen in the Mayfair neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Julio Rubio-Gonzalez, 19, was charged with first degree murder after he was identified in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old who was shot while walking his dog on Dec. 17 on the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue.

Details about the shooting were not available.

Rubio-Gonzalez is due in court March 4.