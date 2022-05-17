CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is charged in the shooting of a culinary student in Lincoln Park.

Tyshon Brownlee was arrested in Oak Park and charged with attempted murder in the May 6 attack. Police said Brownlee confessed to the shooting.

Dakotah Earley, 23, was near Webster and Wayne Avenue when a man stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his cell phone around 3 a.m.

A struggle ensued and Earley was robbed and then shot three times at close range in the back and head.

Earley remains hospitalized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. His mother told WGN News while he is improving, doctors had to amputate a portion of his leg. Prior to that, he was recently removed off life support and is breathing on his own.

Along with the charges related to this shooting and robbery, police said Brownlee is also facing separate charges for armed robberies over a two-day period.

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said Brownlee has also been involved with a robbery crew that is responsible for armed robberies over the previous two weeks, across Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Edgewater and Uptown.

Brownlee is due in court Tuesday.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, CPD Supt. David Brown said that four days after the Lincoln Park shooting, Brownlee was shot and wounded himself near “The Bean” sculpture in Millennium Park.