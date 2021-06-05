19-year-old man charged in North Aurora grocery store shooting that left 2 injured

NORTH AURORA, Ill — A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shooting in North Aurora that left two people injured.

David Williams was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, four counts of armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

North Aurora police said they were dispatched to Woodman’s Market, 100 block of Hansen Boulevard, for a report of two people who were shot around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Williams allegedly arranged a meeting to purchase cannabis from a 17-year-old boy and agreed to meet in the store’s parking lot.

Williams, and a 26-year-old man, got inside the car of the boy who was selling them cannabis. They pulled into a parking spot, which is when Williams displayed a handgun and demanded the man give him the cannabis. A struggle for the gun ensued.

The boy who was driving the car was shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old man who came with Williams was shot in the leg and was hospitalized in fair condition.

Williams left the scene after the shooting and was arrested later that evening. Williams is due in court Saturday.