CHICAGO – A 19-year-old is charged with summer looting and burglary in downtown Chicago, according to police.

Stevonte Hubbard, of Chicago, is accused of entering downtown retail stores in the 900 block of N. Rush and the first block of E. Walton and taking merchandise during the Aug. 10, 2020 looting incidents.

Hubbard was taken into custody without incident Wednesday.

He was due in court April 1.