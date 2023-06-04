CHICAGO — Chicago police reported of 19 people being shot on the city’s South Side in overnight violence.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest near the 3800 block of West Ohio Street and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim was found a short distance away with a gunshot wound to the right arm and graze wound to the face and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Around 11:06 p.m. Saturday night police found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the neck and right shoulder in the 8300 block of South Ingleside Avenue. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time after.

Another 40-year-old man was found in a driver seat unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the neck in the 1900 block of South Fairfield Avenue. He is in critical condition. Shell casings were also discovered near the scene.

Around 1:20 a.m. a 34-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body near the 300 block of East Huron Street. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

A 27-year-old man came to Northwestern Memorial hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and stated he was the first victim.