18-year-old woman’s body pulled from Chicago River

CHICAGO – Authorities say the body of an 18-year-old woman was discovered Sunday in the Chicago River near Goose Island.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of N. Cherry Avenue around 11 a.m. following reports of a body floating in the water.

Shortly after, the woman was pulled from the river by one of the police marine units. She was unresponsive and pronounced at around 11:20 p.m.

Her name has not yet been released pending family notification.

