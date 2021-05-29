18-year-old woman injured in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 7100 block of South Francisco Avenue at a red light just after 6:50 p.m. when a perpetrator inside a black Jeep opened fire.

The woman was driven to Holy Cross Hospital by her vehicle’s driver and was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.