CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in West Ridge.

At around 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of West Fitch on the report of a shooting.

An 18-year-old man, later identified as Benjamin Lopez, was an occupant in a black sedan when he was shot in the right leg and hip.

He was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.