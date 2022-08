CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s.

An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.