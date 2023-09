CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in East Chatham.

Just before 8:10 a.m., CPD said the man was walking in the 8100 block of South Ellis when a black Dodge Charger pulled up.

Three unknown male suspects exited and opened fire toward the man. The 18-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooters returned to the vehicle and fled southbound.

No one is in custody.