CHICAGO — An 18-year-old was shot in Gage Park Monday night.

Chicago police said an 18-year-old man was shot on the 5400 block of South Western Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said he was unable to communicate any details about the shooting because of the severity of his injuries.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.