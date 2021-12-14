18-year-old seriously injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night.

At around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the report of a shooting.

Police said an 18-year-old man was inside a vehicle when another pulled up alongside and fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate.

Neighbors said the shots were clear, even from a high-rise apartment.

“I heard three quick shots, maybe a fourth shot and right away I knew they were gunshots so I looked out and now I see the one car there,” Gutter said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.