18-year-old on bike critical after shooting, armed robbery on West Side

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was critically injured following an armed robbery Friday night in Austin.

Just after 10:45 p.m., authorities responded to the 1000 block of North LeClaire on the report of a shooting. CPD said an 18-year-old man was riding his bike when three men took his phone at gunpoint.

The man was shot by one of the suspects as they fled, police said. He was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

There is no one in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.