CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot after attempting to break into a business on the city’s North Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of West Lawrence. Officers responded to the scene and found the 18-year-old in an alley with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, further investigation revealed the 18-year-old was shot by a 40-year-old man who was inside a commercial business the 18-year-old was breaking into.

Police said the 40-year-old heard a noise at the rear door of the business and found the 18-year-old attempting to gain entry to the establishment, which was closed at the time.

The 18-year-old was placed into custody and charges are pending.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.