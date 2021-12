CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Englewood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was walking through a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street at approximately 8:03 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and a gunman inside opened fire, striking the man multiple times.

The 18-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.