CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was in the middle of the street in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator in a vehicle opened fire, striking the man in the leg, chest and back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.