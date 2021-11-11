18-year-old man shot to death during carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot to death during a carjacking in the city’s Pullman community area Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was being carjacked in the 900 block of East 98th Street just before 1:55 p.m. when the perpetrator of the carjacking opened fire, striking the man before fleeing in his silver Chevrolet Equinox.

The 18-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

