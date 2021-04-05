18-year-old man shot to death in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — An 18-year-old man was shot to death while riding as a passenger in a car in Joliet Sunday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center for a report of a shooting victim just after 9:20 p.m. when determining that 18-year-old Jwuan Jones had been shot while riding as a passenger in a car near Western Avenue and North Bluff Street.

Jones was transported to Amita St. Joseph by the driver of the vehicle and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The incident is currently under investigation.