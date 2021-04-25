18-year-old man injured in Northwest Side shooting

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHICAGO An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk with several people in the 4100 block of North Kedzie Avenue at approximately 11:35 p.m. when shots were fired after a verbal altercation.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News