18-year-old man in critical condition among 2 injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO An 18-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night that left one other person injured, according to police.

Police said the 18-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were inside a business in the 3600 block of West 16th Street just after 7 p.m. when an unknown person entered the business and opened fire.

The 18-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and face and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 44-year-old woman was struck on the left shoulder and back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.

