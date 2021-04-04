18-year-old man critically injured after being shot at while driving in the Loop

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot at while driving in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was driving with his girlfriend in the 0-100 block of North Lower Wacker Drive at approximately 7:10 a.m. when their vehicle was being followed by several unknown vehicles.

People inside one of the vehicles opened fire towards the victim’s car, striking the 18-year-old man in the neck.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation. It is unknown if the victim’s girlfriend sustained any injuries.