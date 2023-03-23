CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in a crash that killed a 78-year-old woman and injured five of her family members on the city’s North Side.

Kurell Purnell faces one felony count of reckless homicide/motor vehicle, three felony counts of aggravated reckless driving/bodily harm and one citation of fail right-of-way/intersection.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Peterson and Kimball. Police said Purnell struck a vehicle, causing the death of a 78-year-old woman and injuring several others — including two children.

Zainab Suboh, 78 (family photo)

The woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner has identified her as Zainab Suboh.

Purnell was arrested nearly three hours later after he was identified as the person responsible for the fatal crash.

He is due in bond court Thursday.