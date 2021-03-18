18-year-old man arrested for murder of Melrose Park woman shot, killed in car

MAYWOOD, Ill. – An 18-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for the murder of a Melrose Park woman who was shot and killed while in her vehicle.

On Sept. 4, Alejandra Cortes, 22, of Melrose Park, was sitting in her vehicle with two others in the 1900 block of West St. Charles Road in Maywood.

She was struck in the head by a bullet and killed. Police believe she was not the intended target.

Kanye Hampton, 18, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police are still asking for more information regarding the shooting. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at 708-450-1787.