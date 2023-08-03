CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries after being found in the street with gunshot wounds has been identified.

The medical examiner’s office identified him as Jacarrion S. Johnson from Chicago.

Police said he was found in the 800 block of West 54th Street in Back of the Yards with gunshot wounds to the face and chest. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead a short time after.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.