18-year-old extradited to face first-degree murder charge of father driving daughter to school

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old Chicago man was extradited back to the area Monday to face a first-degree murder charge for allegedly gunning down a father as he was driving his daughter to school on the West Side.

Avanta Ware, 18, was arrested in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin following a first-degree murder warrant that was issued for him on Sept. 29.

He’s accused of killing Travell Miller Gilmore, 33, in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue on the morning of Sept. 1 during a road rage shooting.

Travell Miller Gilmore



Miller Gilmore was driving his young daughter to school at the time. He was shot four times as he shielded his daughter from the bullets.

Ware was extradited back to Chicago on Monday to face a first-degree murder charge. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pointing a handgun at a 50-year-old woman while in traffic in the 1200 block of North Kedzie on Aug. 26.