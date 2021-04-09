18-year-old Crestwood man charged with possession of child pornography

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — An 18-year-old Crestwood man has been charged with felony possession of child pornography after investigators found 70 images of child pornography on his phone, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Martin, 18, of the 13000 block of South LeClaire Avenue was taken into custody Thursday after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and obtained a search warrant for his phone in March.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Martin’s phone and confiscated the phone at his home on March 22. A forensic examination of the phone was completed on Wednesday and revealed 70 images of child pornography.

Martin appeared for a bond hearing Friday and was issued a $10,000 D bond with electronic monitoring.