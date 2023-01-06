CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man has been charged after allegedly carjacking and pistol-whipping a victim last year.

Miguel Miranda was arrested Thursday at his residence in the 5700 block of South May.

Police allege he was one of two suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint on Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place. Miranda then allegedly pistol-whipped the 18-year-old victim in the face, causing an injury.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery and battery.

Miranda is due in bond court on Friday.