18-year-old charged with attempted murder of father, 2-year-old son

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder in connection to a double shooting in Humboldt Park that injured a 2-year-old and a 31-year-old man.

Miguel Avelar, 18, was charged Monday with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder after being identified as the suspect who shot and injured the 2-year-old and the man around 7:30 p.m. on July 13 on the 1500 block of North Tripp Avenue.

The father and son were in front of a residence when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a suspect exited the vehicle and fired shots in their direction.

The boy was shot in the left leg and the man was shot in the face, police said.

The two were self-transported to St. Mary’s Hospital before they were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.