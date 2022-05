CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder following the death of a man shot while driving on the Northwest Side.

Gaven Leon was arrested Sunday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue. Authorities believe he shot a 30-year-old man in the eye while the victim was driving on February 3 in the 4000 block of North Pulaski.

The man died as a result of the shooting two days later.

Leon was charged with first-degree murder.