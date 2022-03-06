18-year-old charged in stabbing death of Hyde Park bartender

CHICAGO — Police have arrested an 18-year-old for the fatal stabbing of a South Side man who worked as a bartender.

Keante McShan, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery after assaulting 41-year-old Diego Damis on Friday, Feb. 25.

Authorities say around 6 a.m., McShan robbed and stabbed Damis to death as he walked home from work in 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue, about a mile away from the bar where he worked.

18 y/o Keante McShan charged in the fatal stabbing and robbery of Hyde Park bartender Diego Damis @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/McMUrJeCNX — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) March 7, 2022

Police placed McShan in their custody one week later, on Friday, March 4. That day, WGN spoke with friends and family of Damis. Loved ones of the Italian immigrant hoped to raise awareness about his killing.

“There is no need to kill a person this way and especially this way. He was a gentle person, a kind person,” Damis’ sister Laura said.

Information on bond and McShan’s next court appearance were not made available by police.

