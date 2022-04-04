CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 61-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood.

Jeremiah Bush is charged with one felony count first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 Friday in the 7600 block of S. Marquette. A 61-year-old man was on the sidewalk when multiple offenders approached him. The offenders then withdrew handguns and fired shots at the man, police said.

The man was shot in the chest and transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Bush was arrested shortly after the shooting and identified as one of the offenders. He is due in bond court Monday.