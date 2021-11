CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged an 18-year-old with murdering two people last July in the city’s Douglas Park neighborhood.

Detrevion Williams, of Chicago, faces two felony counts of murder in the first degree.

Police arrested Williams for allegedly participating in the shooting deaths of a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year old boy on July 21, in the 2200 block of W. Douglas Blvd.

Authorities placed Williams under police custody on Monday.

He is next due in court Wednesday.