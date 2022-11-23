CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop.

Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said a 22-year-old driver was killed when he tried to flee a traffic stop, made a U-turn and was hit by another vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed.

Sprouts was driving that speeding vehicle.

The 22-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Six others were injured in the crash.

Sprouts is due in bond court Wednesday.