18-year-old arrested in South Side carjacking

Cornelius Carr, 18 Chicago

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a South Side carjacking in December.

Cornelius Carr was charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and felony armed robbery. Police said he was identified as the person who took a car by force from a 28-year-old rideshare driver on Dec. 22, 2020 on the 1100 block of West 95th Street.

Carr was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force and Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

He is due in court Tuesday.

No further information was provided.