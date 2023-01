CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was inside a home Friday evening in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood when he was shot in the arm, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

The incident is under investigation by Area Four detectives.