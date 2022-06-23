CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot to death early Thursday morning in Little Village.

At around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of South Kedvale on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 17-year-old boy was outside when a blue SUV pulled up.

Police said an unknown suspect stepped out of the vehicle and shot the boy multiple times. The suspect returned to the SUV and fled the scene.

The boy was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.