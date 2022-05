CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in West Englewood.

At around 7:25 p.m., police responded to the 6900 block of South Ada on the report of a person shot.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when he was shot in the chest and armpit. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.