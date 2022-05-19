CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle on the Far South Side.

At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 11700 block of South Wentworth on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle when he was shot at least once

SkyCam9 overhead saw the vehicle riddled with several bullet holes.

The teen was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.