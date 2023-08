CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Back of the Yards Thursday has been identified.

The medical examiner’s office identified him as Edward Black of Chicago.

Police said he was on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of South Paulina Avenue around 6:39 p.m. when he was shot in the left shoulder and groin by an unknown individual. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.