CHICAGO — A 17-year-old teen and another individual are dead after two separate homicides were reported in the city overnight.

According to police, officers responded to Mount Sinai Hospital where a 17-year-old boy was dropped off after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck and face.

Police said the boy was pronounced dead and there is currently no one in cusotdy.

In another incident, an unidentified man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Auburn Gresham Friday night.

Police responded to a person shot in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Street around 8:29 p.m. The victim appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 25. He was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators found the victim was in a verbal altercation with a man who produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing to a nearby residence.

Swat is currently present at the scene. Police are investigating both incidents.