CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy died following a triple shooting Sunday night in Humboldt Park.

At around 6:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of North Hamlin Avenue on the report of a shooting.

At the scene, police located a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai.

The other teen’s condition is unknown and the 21-year-old was transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.