17-year-old shot and killed near Gresham school

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was shot and killed near a Gresham school.

Chicago police said the teen was walking on the 7800 block of South Wood Street, near an Joplin Elementary School, around 8:30 a.m. Friday when a blue minivan approached him.

Someone got out of the car and opened fire. The gunman then got back into the car and drove away.

The 17-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the teen was walking with a girl at the time of shooting. She ran to a nearby corner store for help. She was not injured.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

