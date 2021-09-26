17-year-old girl shot to death in West Elsdon

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot to death while sitting in a parked car in the city’s West Elsdon community area Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the girl was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. when an unknown man shot her before fleeing the scene on foot.

The girl was struck multiple times to the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.