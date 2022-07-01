CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed by a suspect on a bike Friday afternoon in Little Village.

At around 3:05 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of South Kolin on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was near a parking lot of a business when she was approached by an unknown male suspect on a bike who fired shots at her.

She was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at St. Anthony Hospital.

A person of interest was taken to a police district for questioning.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.