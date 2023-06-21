CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot in the eye Monday night amid a triple shooting in Garfield Park. 

Shaniya Robinson was one of three teens talking on a porch in the 3800 block of West Gladys when someone from inside a passing dark-colored sedan opened fire.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the right eye and is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Another 17-year-old girl was transported in good condition to Stroger Hospital after being struck in the left leg and buttock. A 19-year-old boy was transported in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital after being struck in the arm.

Police said the shooting took place just before midnight.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

No one is in custody.