CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was shot in a drive-by Sunday night.

According to police, the girl was a passenger in a vehicle near the 1300 block of West 49th Street around 7:50 p.m. when shots were fired.

Police said she was brought to a hospital by a family member and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back and armpit.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.