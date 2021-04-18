17-year-old girl injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO —A 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Lower West Side neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the girl was a back seat passenger traveling in the 1700 block of West Cermak Road just before 12:50 a.m. when two unknown men exited a black vehicle and opened fire, striking the girl in the head.

The driver of the car she was in transported her to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and it is unclear if she was the intended target of the shooting.