CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday night in the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. on the 4100 block of West 25th Place on Thursday. The teen was a passenger in a driving vehicle when shots were fired and she got hit in the head.

The girl was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not injured.

No one is in custody as police are still investigating.