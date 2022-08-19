CHICAGO — Four people, including a teenage girl, were injured in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene of multiple people struck by gunfire in the 5200 block of S. Green around 12:10 a.m. Friday. According to police, the group was standing in the front yard of a residence when the shooting happened.

A 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 28-year-old woman was shot in the face and was transported to U of C in good condition. A 41-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and transported to U of C in good condition. A 28-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

Police said the victims were unable to provide any more details about the shooting.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.