CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway in Chicago’s Fuller Park after police say a 17-year-old was shot to death and found between two homes.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 300 block of W. 51st Street. Officers located the male juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

No additional information was made available by Chicago police.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.